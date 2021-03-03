Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $44.67 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 824,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 23,871 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $44,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Twitter by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Twitter by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

