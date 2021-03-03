Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2,616.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,155 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $31,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 233,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $295.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.11 and a 200-day moving average of $247.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $300.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

