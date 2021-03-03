Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 133,548 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,548 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $37,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 662,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 311,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,484,000 after purchasing an additional 206,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

