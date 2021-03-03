Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 81,583 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,583 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Ally Financial worth $25,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 119,964 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

Ally Financial stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

