Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Up 15.2%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price was up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.22. Approximately 6,063,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 5,456,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 910,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,946,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock worth $79,945,094. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

