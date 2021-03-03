Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for 0.9% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. 29,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,619. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.