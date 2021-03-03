PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 423.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,111,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.95. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

