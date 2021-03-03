Pablo Vegas Sells 5,616 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,775 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 360,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,320,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,109,000 after purchasing an additional 220,332 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth $93,768,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,464,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

