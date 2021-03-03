Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $197.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.