Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,120,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,926 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after buying an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 502.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after buying an additional 340,489 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00.

