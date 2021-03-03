Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $27.76.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,583,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,641 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,735,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

