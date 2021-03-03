Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) & The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Head to Head Survey

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Otelco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Otelco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Otelco and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco 11.05% 31.88% 5.53% The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Otelco and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Otelco has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otelco and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco $62.77 million 0.63 $7.80 million $2.27 5.09 The Liberty SiriusXM Group $7.79 billion 1.95 N/A N/A N/A

Otelco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Summary

Otelco beats The Liberty SiriusXM Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. It offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and payments; and directory advertising services. The company also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It aslo offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. Additionally, it provides ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Further, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers, retailers, and its website. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 35 million subscribers through Sirius XM and 6.2 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

