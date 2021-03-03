OST Price Tops $0.0179 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $13.67 million and $502,479.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

