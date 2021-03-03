OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.

OSAGF opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74. OSRAM Licht has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

