OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Sells $147,053.05 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $147,053.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KIDS stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,220. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

