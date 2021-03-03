OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Sells $147,053.05 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $147,053.05. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
KIDS stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,220. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
