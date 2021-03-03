Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

