Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Trading 7% Higher

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $8.99. 270,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 409,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $261.77 million, a PE ratio of 212.80 and a beta of 2.62.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

