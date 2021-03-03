Origin Sport (ORS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.21 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $950,580.49 and approximately $3.21 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

