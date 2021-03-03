O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 259.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,211 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $38,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $450.02 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.