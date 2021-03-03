Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 797 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth about $989,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 13.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

