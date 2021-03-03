Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 797 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,055,000 after buying an additional 72,065 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NCR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 658,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,740,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.