Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 309 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 81,392 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dover by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

