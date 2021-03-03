Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,278 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 57,584 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 189,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $3,677,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,794. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

