Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 123 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 879,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 721,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,918,000 after purchasing an additional 74,347 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $101,866,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $243.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $252.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

