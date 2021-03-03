Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.