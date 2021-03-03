Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,552,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,442,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,411 shares of company stock worth $13,304,481. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

