Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.