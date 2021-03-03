Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $183.10 million and approximately $32.82 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.68 or 0.00813932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00028833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00061780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00046861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

