Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Announces Earnings Results

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OGEN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 74,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,086,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

In other Oragenics news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 441,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $340,285.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,023,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,477.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,185,442 shares of company stock worth $1,371,115. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

