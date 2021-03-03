Oppenheimer Weighs in on Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Solar Senior Capital in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Senior Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $246.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.38. Solar Senior Capital has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 9,256.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 521,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

