Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $368.65 million, a P/E ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Ooma alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.