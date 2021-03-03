Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

OOMA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 212,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,509. The company has a market capitalization of $368.65 million, a P/E ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

