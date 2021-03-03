Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OOMA opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. Ooma has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $19.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

