Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$103.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Onex from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday.

ONEX opened at C$77.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.96. Onex has a 52 week low of C$37.00 and a 52 week high of C$78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

