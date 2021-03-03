OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.57.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
OneWater Marine stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,391. The company has a market cap of $578.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $38.71.
In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,224 shares of company stock worth $5,571,226 in the last quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $10,793,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $5,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
