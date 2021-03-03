OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

OneWater Marine stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,391. The company has a market cap of $578.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,224 shares of company stock worth $5,571,226 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $10,793,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth about $5,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

