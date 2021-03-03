OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading 8% Higher

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.23. 337,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 288,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Get OneSpan alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 26.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 43.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 31,890 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 65.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 7.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.