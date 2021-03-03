Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 828,800 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the January 28th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. 8,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,183. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $132.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

