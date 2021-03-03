ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE:ONTF opened at $62.33 on Monday. ON24 has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

In other news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 87,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

