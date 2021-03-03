ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.38

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 102572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

