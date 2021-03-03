Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $116.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Omnicell by 52.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,803. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

