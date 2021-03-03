Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.49–0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Okta also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.21–0.2 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $47.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.04. 136,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.41. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.29.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,983.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

