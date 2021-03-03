Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

Several research firms have commented on OAS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.26.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

