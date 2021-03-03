Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,461.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,204,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,759 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,250,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 668,910 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. 63,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

