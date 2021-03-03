Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.39. The stock had a trading volume of 346,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,486. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.82. The company has a market cap of $363.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,109,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,844,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,892,595. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

