Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.03 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,226,000. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,419,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,303,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 749,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,150,000 after purchasing an additional 153,872 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.71. 14,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,447. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

