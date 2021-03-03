Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $414,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 366 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $234,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,881,000 after buying an additional 149,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 960.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,399,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,288.67.

Shares of SHOP traded down $68.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,241.00. 30,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,484. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a PE ratio of 801.53, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,273.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,095.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.