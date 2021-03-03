Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the January 28th total of 250,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OACB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 165,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,925. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OACB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,448,000.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

