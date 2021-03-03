NXM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,103.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. NXM has a market capitalization of $399.06 million and approximately $22,103.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for $62.60 or 0.00120336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.08 or 0.00484580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00073745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00078806 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00080197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.48 or 0.00485357 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,926,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,374,958 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.