NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $700.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $536.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.67. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The firm has a market cap of $331.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,468 shares of company stock worth $2,395,010. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

