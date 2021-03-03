Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:SPXX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 71 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,518. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

