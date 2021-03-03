Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE:SPXX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 71 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,518. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $16.01.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.